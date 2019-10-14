Waialae off-ramp work begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nightly work on the H-1 Freeway in Waialae continues Monday night.

Crews will re-stripe the area to allow the extension of the shoulder lane leading to the Waialae off-ramp.

After the work is complete, the lane will extend from the 16th Avenue overpass and will be an exit-only lane.

Two lanes at a time will need to be closed for the work.

This take place between 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Additional work to install new signs is scheduled to begin on October 20th.

