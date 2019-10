HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Last month the Campbell family came home from a week-long vacation, only to find a man living in their home. What's more, he left their house in disarray and left them disturbing messages.

Ezequiel Zayas was charged with burglary for the incident, but was let out on supervised release until his trial. According to court documents, eight days after his release, the state received digital notes that the family says Zayas left on their computers and Ipads.