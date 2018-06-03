Volunteers come together to give Chinatown a little more color

On Saturday volunteers helped to paint and install a community sculpture over the existing pump house in the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial park. That’s the area next to Hawaii Theatre.

The idea was to network the park with the theatre and the arts district. That’s why artist Roy Venters designed a cage or net representing the community coming together.

Venters said, “The idea was to decorate this pump house because it’s been considered an eyesore since they took the pond away. And so it’s probably going to have to stay for another year. So we just keep changing it and decorating it.”

Organizers say ultimately, they want the pump house removed and a stage installed so there can be performances in the park.