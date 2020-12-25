Volcanoes National Park warns against illegal visitations to Halema’uma’u Crater

A family watches a plume of gas and steam rise from Kilauea just after sunrise from the Keanakao’i viewing area on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (NPS Photo/Janice Wei)

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park warned the public on Thursday, Dec. 24, to stay away from closed areas near the Halema’uma’u Crater eruption after a rise in visitors triggered potentially deadly closure violations.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists say, the primary hazards of visiting closed areas include dangerous levels of volcanic gas, rockfalls, explosions and volcanic glass particulates. Closure notices and barriers have been placed around unauthorized sections of the Park.

Park rangers cited dozens of individuals who have entered restricted areas since the new eruption, despite the potentially lethal hazards. Chief ranger Jack Corrao says, just one slight miscalculation could have fatal consequences.

“All it takes is a slight change in wind direction and these offenders could inhale a fatal dose of volcanic gas. One misstep or a crumbling cliff edge and they could plunge into the vast pit of molten rock or to the crater floor.” Chief Ranger Jack Corrao

Designated areas to view the eruption that are open 24 hours a day include Waldron Ledge, Wahinekapu, Mauna Loa Lookout, Keanakako’i and Volcano House. Officials say, the best time to visit Kilauea Overlook is before sunrise to avoid crowds.

Volcanoes National Park reminds the public to respect the following precautions:

Volcanic eruptions can be hazardous and change at any time.

Stay on marked trails and overlooks, and avoid earth cracks and cliff edges. Do not enter closed areas.

Hazardous volcanic gasses are billowing out of the crater and present a danger to everyone, especially people with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant woman.

Slow down and drive safely.

Maintain social distance and wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks do not protect against volcanic gas inhalation.

The area where the eruption is contained has been closed since 2007 due to unstable crater edges at Halema’uma’u and along the Kilauea caldera.

To monitor air quality conditions on the Big Island, click here.