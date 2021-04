HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Volcano man has been charged with gun, theft and drug offenses.

Police say officers arrested 42-year-old Edwin Lively on Friday, April 2, 2021 after a search of his vehicle found a stolen firearm, ammunition and meth.

He remains in custody on $96,000 bail.