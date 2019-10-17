Visitor in critical condition after being rescued from Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the waters off of Hanauma Bay, which happened on Wednesday, October 16.

This happened around 9:10 a.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards pulled a 35-year-old man to and performed CPR onshore. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the call and took over with advanced life support treatment and transported the man in critical condition to an emergency room.

It is not known at this time if the man was snorkeling.

According to EMS, he appears to be a Korean visitor.