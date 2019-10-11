Visitor collapses after hiking Secret Falls Trail

WAILUA – A visitor from Washington died after hiking Secret Falls Trail in Wailua on Wednesday, October 9.

The man has been identified as 74-year-old Maurice Irwin.

According to a preliminary report, Kaua‘i Police Department officers responded around 3 p.m. to a man who collapsed while hiking Secret Falls Trail in Wailua on Wednesday.

Kaua‘i Fire Department personnel responded and conducted CPR while extracting Mr. Irwin from the hiking trail.

AMR medics took over advanced resuscitation efforts while in transport to Wilcox ER. Irwin was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at Wilcox ER. No suspicious circumstances are suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the man’s family.