Virtual activities planned for Hawaii Invasive Species Awareness Month

A female yellow-faced bee is seen with two invasive ants behind. The ants kill the bee larvae in their nests and eat the same food as yellow-faced bees. Courtesy: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — February marks Hawaii Invasive Species Awareness Month, and this year’s activities are going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month’s events are designed to raise awareness of the negative impacts invasive species have on Hawaii’s agriculture, while also recognizing the work being done to protect against them.

The events will be livestreamed or shared via social media, beginning with an opening ceremony hosted by the Hawaii environmental stewardship training program Hālau ʻŌhiʻa on Facebook Live. About 30 educational webinars are scheduled throughout the month with each week featuring talks from a different island.

“Whether you’re growing food and ornamental plants for yourself, your community, or for export, invasive species can impact every aspect of agriculture,” DOA chairperson Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser said in Monday’s news release. “Invasive pests like coffee leaf rust or coffee berry borer can change the amount you’re able to produce or the quality of your products. A farm or residence that has a species like little fire ant could even see impacts on the health and safety of agricultural workers as well as families.”

The HISCsupport program will also be announcing awards to recognize the efforts of those who have helped reduce invasive species impacts in their communities. Videos will be featured on social media, as will interactive activities such as a Hawaii island tournament to vote for the island’s “worst” invasive pest. Social media content is searchable by the hashtag #HISAM2021.

A full schedule of events with links to webinars is available here.