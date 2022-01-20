Vigil held for small business owner as murder investigation continues

Later tonight a vigil will honor a small business owner who was murdered last week in Waipahu.

With the investigation still on going and no arrests made, family and friends of Jon Tokuhara are honoring his life and hoping for closure for the community.

The event is happening at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, outside of Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare in Waipahu where the tragedy happened.

We spoke with a family friend on WakeUp2Day who says they are still looking for answers to bring justice for Jon.

