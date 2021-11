HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Northern California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will honor Gold Circle inductees this weekend, and Joe Moore is the first honoree from Hawaii.

To be inducted into the Gold Circle, a nominee has to have made significant contributions to the broadcast industry and the community for 50 years or more and be voted in by the Chapter's board of governors. While some of us feel we've been working for 50 years, few have actually done it.