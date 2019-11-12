Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They are our nation’s heroes.

Millions of veterans have dedicated their lives to protecting our country and our freedom.

These are the stories of the men and women who have given their all. From World Wars to Vietnam to the War on Terror.

Kristine Uyeno takes us to the resting place of more than 1,100 American sailors and Marines killed during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Every year, nearly two million people visit the USS Arizona Memorial to pay their respects and honor the lives lost.