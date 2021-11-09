Retired Navy Seabee finds new mission cleaning up an important site in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A retired Navy Seabee has turned his military experience into a successful mission to clean up an important site in Hawaii.

“You know, when you see things, when you’re a part of things, great things, and you see impossible things get done, you start believing it,” said Anthony Chance.

That’s a philosophy Chance picked up during his career with the Navy Seabees, construction battalions created after World War II to help craft the Navy’s infrastructure. After serving at Pearl Harbor and retiring in Hawaii, he noticed something that spurred him into action.

“This is freakin’ Pearl Harbor,” Chance said. “This is once not only a place for the United States Navy and the military, but culturally, 34 fish ponds, 12 freshwater streams. This is like the mecca for all of Hawaii on food producing and food sustainability, and it is polluted. And I’m thinking, who is going to clean this up?”

Chance started working with area lawmakers to come up with a plan to clean up the shoreline of Pearl Harbor and West Loch. He created Hui O Ho’ohonua (HOH808) with a mission of working as mediator between all the different landowners and the community to organize cleanups and restoration projects. He says the area could be a key to sustainability for food and other resources for future generations.

“At one time, it was pristine, in a beautiful, honored, incredible food producing incredible place,” said Chance. “This is just the beginning of a lot more to go because we always say we’ll start with this planet and then move on, you know.”