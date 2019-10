HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle fire was brought under control near Aiea Elementary by the off-ramp Friday, October 11.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the call came in at 7:01 p.m. They responded with two units and eight personnel at Kaimakani Street and the West Moanalua Freeway and found the vehicle on fire.

They soon brought the fire under control at 7:14 p.m.