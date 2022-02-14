Valentine’s Day Shopping at Watanabe Floral

LEHI, Utah (StudyFinds.org) - Ex-boyfriends and girlfriends can be a touchy subject for many, but that doesn’t keep most Americans from hanging onto their old flame’s gifts. A new survey finds two in three people still have an item from a previous relationship — even if they’re married now!

The poll of 1,000 people, commissioned by Neighbor.com and conducted by Pollfish, found 65% of Americans still have something that belonged to their ex or a gift their ex gave them. The most common mementos people said they still keep are love letters (50%), photos (46%) and jewelry (43%). More than four in 10 people admit they have more than one item from a past relationship.