Utility work on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli on Wednesday

Hawaiian Electric crews will complete utility work in connection with a recent pole replacement along Farrington Highway in Nānākuli between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, affecting Mākaha-bound traffic.

The work will require closure of the far right Mākaha-bound lane between Nānākuli and Haleakalā avenues, across from Ka Waihona o ka Naʻauao charter school.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area. Traffic cones will be placed around the worksite, and flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite.