USS Arizona Survivor Donald Stratton dies at age 97

HONOLULU (KHON2) — USS Arizona Survivor Donald Stratton passed away on February 15 according to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. He was 97 years old.

Stratton’s Facebook page says he passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his wife of nearly 70 years, Velma, and his son Randy.

He is an author of New York Times Best Seller titled All the Gallant Men.

He was one of the last few remaining survivors. He attended many of the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies.

His Facebook page says one of his final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona. Share their story and never forget those who gave all for our great country.

His children are Robert, Randy, Gypsy and Roxanne Jo. He was a grandfather and great-grandfather.