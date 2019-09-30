Upscale cafe to open in Ward Village

Ward Village will welcome gourmet food and gift shop Dean & DeLuca to the neighborhood.

The retailer and cafe will reside alongside Victoria Ward Park on the ground floor of Kō‘ula. Dean & DeLuca Hawaii is the first retailer to be announced at Kō‘ula.

Set to open in 2022, the 1,700 square-foot cafe will be the third Dean & DeLuca Hawaii location on Oahu.

The upscale cafe will offer fine food and gift items, fresh baked goods and pastries, deli, coffee bar, as well as, wine and cuisine parings with outdoor seating.

“Kō‘ula’s location alongside Victoria Ward Park is the perfect place for Dean & DeLuca in Ward Village,” said Todd Apo, Senior Vice President of Community Development at The Howard Hughes Corporation. “Family and friends will have the opportunity to gather for an afternoon picnic in the park and watch keiki play while enjoying some of the freshest food selections on the island.”

The Ward Village café will serve daily brunch and pau hana specials as well as event catering. The American chain of gourmet grocery and cafés was first established in New York City’s SoHo district in 1977.