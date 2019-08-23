Update: Paia brush fire estimated at 200 acres, zero containment

A brush fire reported this morning in Paia has grown to an estimated 200 acres, and the Maui Fire Department is reporting throwing additional resources to fight the blaze, according to a press release.

The fire reported at 8:37 a.m. Friday mauka of Hana Highway in the vicinity of the Maui Country Club was moving in a southerly direction through former sugar cane fields. No structures are threatened.

Two MFD emergency callback crews have responded to the fire scene shortly before noon today, along with two helicopters, Air 1 and Air 2, that are making water drops.

Other firefighting resources committed include MFD engines 2 and 10, Hazmat unit 10 and tankers 10 and 14. Goodfellow Bros. has been helping with dozens of tankers, and Mahi Pono has contributed equipment, Maui fire officials said. Other private resources include Alpha Construction and Sunbelt tankers.

There are no current road closures. To check on possible road closures, check the Maui Police Department Facebook page or call the County of Maui automated information system at 986-1200, and press 2.