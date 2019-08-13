Update: Kihei brush fire ‘100 percent’ contained

Maui firefighters continued work today to mop up perimeter areas and fully contained a brush fire in Kihei that consumed an estimated 270 acres, the Maui Fire Department reported this afternoon.

The Kihei fire – the largest of three separate fires reported Sunday afternoon – was initially reported at 3:46 p.m. It moved south and mauka, fanned by winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.

On Monday, firefighters reported hot spots where kiawe continued burning in gulches and in other difficult-to-access terrain. It could take days or weeks for the Kihei fire to be fully extinguished, even though it is 100 percent contained, according to a press release.

In the days ahead, residents and visitors can expect to see burning areas, or “smokers,” which will be allowed to burn out deep within the containment area.

Two other fires, both in Waikapu, were declared fully contained and extinguished Monday morning. Those were a five-acre blaze off of Waiko Road near the former Apana scrap yard and a 10-acre fire mauka of Honoapiilani Highway and along highway shoulders near the Kahili Golf Course.

All roads were reopened as of Monday morning.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural damage. The cause of the fires remain undetermined.