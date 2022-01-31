No charges will be filed against the two HPD officers involved in Ala Moana shooting last week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm gave an update to an officer involved shooting that took place Jan. 24, 2022 near Ala Moana Center.

According to HPD they were called to the scene after they received a report of a man being threatened with a knife.

According to Alm the first officer arrived on scene around 10:35 p.m. and said this officer gave more than 25 verbal warning to drop the knife.

Alm said a second and third officer responded to the scene to try and get the suspect to drop the knife and help assist with traffic control in the area.

According to Alm, Ricky L. Kaleopaa raised the knife over his head pointing the knife at the officers then charged at them.

Kaleopaa was then shot by the two HPD officers and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HPD said Kaleopaa was charged with one count of attempted assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree, one count of attempted assault in the second degree, and one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Each count is a class C felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Kaleopaa was transferred to Queens Medical Center where he was immediately taken into surgery and is still receiving medical treatment.

Alm said the use of deadly force by the two officers was justified and at this time no charges will be filed against them.