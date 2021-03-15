Unsolved Murder: Who killed Lynn Ebisuzaki?

HILO, Hawaii (KHON) — Hawaii Island Police are renewing public interest in a 34-year-old cold case in an effort to nab a murder suspect.

On May 1, 1987 at about 9:15 p.m., Lynn Ebisuzaki walked out of her boyfriend’s home in the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue in South Hilo.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Police say that was the last time Ebisuzaki, 26, was seen alive.

In 1987, Lynn Ebisuzaki died of a single stab wound. Hawaii Island Police are still searching for the murder suspect. Photo provided by Hawaii Island Police Dept.

Investigators eventually found her body in the bushes a few hundred feet away from the residence.

Autopsy reports confirm Ebisuzaki died from a single stab wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.

“The boyfriend was looked at as a potential suspect in the initial stages of the investigation. As of now, we still don’t have evidence that would positively identify him as a suspect,” said Detective Derek Morimoto, who took over the case in 2017.

The case bothers Morimoto for a number of reasons.

“The way she was either forcefully removed or taken from the home is alarming. Back in the late ’80s, a lot of people on the Big Island did not lock their houses. Crime was not as much as it is today.

“What’s troubling is, this happened to someone who I don’t consider a high-risk individual.”

By all accounts, Ebisuzaki was not the type of person to be wrapped up in illegal activities.

The 26-year-old woman held a steady job in the business office at Miko Meats at the time of her death.

Ebisuzaki had no known enemies. Morimoto says anyone he’s ever interviewed has spoken highly of her.

She also spent a majority of her free time as a Youth Leader for Kinoole Baptist Church in Hilo.

“What’s even more troublesome, is the responsible person is still out there,” Morimoto added.

Sadly, Ebisuzaki’s parents passed away before finding out who killed their daughter.

Hawaii Island Police want anyone with information that can lead to an arrest to come forward.

“There’s always someone who knows something. Even if it’s just a little piece of information. Or someone may have heard someone talking over the years, and may have been reluctant to call police. We’re trying to give this opportunity to the public to contact us. We’re hoping someone may have the missing piece to the puzzle,” said Morimoto.

If you have information that can help Hawaii Island Police, contact the department via email at unsolvedhomicides@hawaiicounty.gov.