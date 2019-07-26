Unsolved 1998 case renews request for information

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and family members are renewing their request for information about a 21-year-old cold case.

On June 30, 1998, Samuel Gilbert Jr. was found dead stabbed multiple times in his office at the Waikiki Whaler Apartment Building on Kaiulani Avenue.

He was the property manager for that apartment. The case was reopened in 2006, but until this day the case remains unsolved.

Sam gilbert iii, victim’s son: “It was very shocking when this happened to our family and it kind of changes your life forever after that,” said the victim’s son Sam Gillbert III. “We’re hoping somebody’s out there that can help us with this. Somebody that saw something, somebody that maybe having some internal conflict over what they saw or witnessed something

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD through its website. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.