University of Hawaii uses car sized robot to collect samples from Mars

HONOLULU (KHON2) – University of Hawaii scientists are continuing to explore the red planet, Mars, in search of life.

The scientists are committed fulfilling their mission by utilizing a car-sized robot known as the “Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover.”

The rover landed on Mars this past February and during its first 100 days, its duties included instrument checks, helicopter operations and initial science observations.

According to UH, the rover is now able to explore the Martian surface, collecting samples, which will be later brought back to Earth by a future mission.

