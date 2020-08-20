Unexploded munitions off of Molokini will not be detonated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two unexploded munitions from World War II will remain in place in waters off of Molokini crater.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced on Aug. 19 that the two bombs will remain in the same place where they have been for the last 70 years.

While the state has opted to detonate similar munitions in the past, this time they are looking for a less explosive option.

The DLNR said that these less-destructive options would not be on the table if the public had not gotten involved and voiced their opinion.

“We also appreciate the large number of letters and inquiries we received by members of the community”, said DLNR Administrator Brian Neilson. “This high level of support for a non-destructive solution opened up mitigation options not previously on the table.”

Even though they’re decades old, the munitions are still dangerous.

Officials say if you see anything that looks like an unexploded ordinance, do not touch it. Instead, get away from it and call 911.

