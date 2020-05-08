Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

‘Undetermined’: Fire investigators have no cause to what burned down a Kuliouou home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fire that burned down the home of a family in Kuliouou has been classified as undetermined, giving no answers as to what caused it.

The fire broke out on April 28 at night at 481 Kuliouou Road. Firefighters found a one-story home was fully engulfed in fire. While officials were working to put out the fire, the entire structure collapsed.

It was later extinguished on April 29 around 2:09 a.m. The home was a total loss.

A family of four was home at the time of the incident and were able to get out of the structure — one adult man, one adult woman, a one-year-old toddler, and a 6-month-old baby.

The family suffered from smoke inhalation, burn injuries and cuts from broken glass. The couple was sent to the hospital in critical condition and the children were also transported in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Fire damages are estimated to be $163,500 loss to the structure and $12,000 loss to its contents. Three vehicles with a collective value estimated at $20,000 were also destroyed in the fire.

