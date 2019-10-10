A gas leak was reported at popular lunch spot, Uncle’s Fish Market at Pier 38.
Emergency crews responded.
Patrons were evacuated, as well as employees in the NOAA Office adjacent to the restaurant.
It is not yet known what further action emergency crews took.
- Report details how Russia used social media to sow discord in American politics
- Long list of charges for pair found in stolen car one day after shooting incident
- Impeachment inquiry tests limits of congressional power
- Uncle’s Fish Market at Pier 38 evacuated
- Pelosi: White House to request delay in ACA ruling