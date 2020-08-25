Uncle Clay’s HOPA closes down Ala Moana location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After nearly four years at Ala Moana Center, Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha (HOPA) has closed down permanently.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 22, the company said even before the pandemic business there had been “Teetering on the brink of not making it.”

Sales dropped even more when COVID-19 struck, and the company says that was the last straw.

The Aina Haina HOPA location will remain open.

