Uncle Clay’s HOPA closes down Ala Moana location

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After nearly four years at Ala Moana Center, Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha (HOPA) has closed down permanently.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

In an Instagram post on Aug. 22, the company said even before the pandemic business there had been “Teetering on the brink of not making it.”

Sales dropped even more when COVID-19 struck, and the company says that was the last straw.

The Aina Haina HOPA location will remain open.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories