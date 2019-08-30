UH’s Shidler College of Business joins forces with school of travel industry management

The Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa (UH) announced today it is joining forces with the School of Travel Industry Management (TIM School).

The change is effective September 1.

The TIM School will become part of Shidler College and will operate under a “school-within-a-college” model. This allows the TIM School to retain its separate identity from Shidler College and maintain its focus on tourism, Hawaiʻi’s largest industry.

“Workforce development is a major issue of concern in Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry and industry leaders have emphasized to us that there are many career opportunities for well-educated professionals, but it is critical for their employees to have strong business foundations,” said V. Vance Roley, dean of Shidler College and interim dean of the TIM School. “We believe offering the best of the Shidler College and the TIM School will prepare students for successful careers after graduation. Also, this will provide our state with a qualified workforce that will help ensure the current and future success of Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry.”

A search will begin soon for a full-time executive leader, who will be Director of the TIM School and Associate Dean of Shidler College.

“Over the years, the TIM School faculty has done excellent work in research and new funding will elevate the visibility of that research, while helping our university better prepare our TIM students for the best opportunities in the tourism industry,” Roley said.

The TIM School was part of the College of Business Administration (now Shidler College) from 1963 until 1992, operating successfully in a “school-within-a-college” model.