UH Waialeale Project celebrates 10 years of success

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waialeale Project will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary on Friday, July 26.

The project began back in 2010 and has served 786 students, ages 10 through 66. Despite having financial, personal, or academic obstacles, the project gave these students the opportunity to attend college.

The Waialeale Project seeks out non-college-bound students through community partners and referrers. Besides scholarships and academic support, the project creates a supportive learning environment with peer mentors to help participants succeed.

Almost 300 Wai‘ale‘ale Project students have earned a bachelor’s or an associate’s degree and/or a certificate. Thirty-one are currently pursuing baccalaureate degrees and two students are pursuing master’s degrees.

The celebration will be at the Kauai Community College Fine Dining Room.