UH Manoa summer research experience connects students with aina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa’s summer research experience took a community engagement trip to malama aina as part of the university’s Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) in the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program (UROP).

This trip included a cohort of undergraduate students (both UH Manoa and non-UH Manoa), including UH Manoa dietetics major Gemady Langfelder.

SURE culminates on August 2, 2019, with a two-day symposium for undergraduate students from all disciplines to showcase their research and creative work projects.

This experience took place at UH Manoa Lyon Arboretum.

Students who participated, assisted in the native Hawaiian plant section and learned about the ahupuaa as well as native, canoe and invasive plants from arboretum staff.

SURE is a free, cohort-based summer program, and provides resources for both faculty mentors and students.

As part of SURE, UH faculty and staff lead professional development modules offered undergraduate students opportunities to build professional and academic skills.

Through SURE, students could confer within their cohort on the challenges, solutions and rewards they experience when working on research or creative work projects. The SURE intends for students to develop a sense of place and community.

UROP coordinates and promotes opportunities for undergraduate students across all disciplines at UH Mānoa to engage in faculty-mentored research and creative works.

Langfelder’s research involves a mobile health app that tracks fruit and vegetable intake by using carotenoid content as a biomarker to prevent and treat diseases such as obesity.