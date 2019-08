HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder that classes resume Monday, Aug. 26, at UH Manoa. So be prepared for added traffic.

The state has rolled out a new feature that allows you to get text messages or emails about any road closures in your area.

The Department of Transportation will be postponing day time road projects for the first week of classes.

Night-time road work may still be scheduled, so be on the lookout for that.