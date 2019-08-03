UH Board of Regents create an action group to investigate the university’s oversight of Mauna Kea

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents created a “permitted action group” Friday.

It’s purpose is to investigate the university’s stewardship and oversight of activities on Mauna Kea. The group would then make recommendations regarding their findings.

The vote took place after the board listened to hours and hours of testimony.

“You guys have the ability right now, as everyone is watching, to handle what is going to be the reputation, what is going to be the memory of University of Hawaii. The world is watching…we’re not going to desecrate a mountain for a telescope that has technology that’s 10 years old,” said Kahelelani Cruz, UH alumnus and faculty member at Kapiʻolani Communtiy College.

“Are you proud of your participation in this project?” asked one UH faculty member as he addressed the Board of Regents. “Will you go home with a heart filled with pride and joy? The academy exists to improve the community it is a part of. Is what the University of Hawaii continues to believe like those that arrested Queen Liliuokalani in 1885 that destroying oiwi is best for business? That technology is best for this aina? Will the generation to come feel proud of what we are doing today? I ask the university terminate supports and efforts to build TMT in Hawaii.”

More than 100 people signed up to testify before the BOR. Almost all of them, urged the board to help stop construction of the thirty meter telescope on Mauna Kea.

After four hours of testimony, the regents voted 11-1 to create a permitted action group tasked with investigating the issues surrounding Mauna Kea.

But before the vote, some regents voiced concerns regarding the transparency of meetings the group would be allowed to hold in private.

“In a matter such as Mauna Kea, I think that process is not beneficial because I think it will give rise to suspicion about what was discussed outside of open meetings that the board holds. There could be a rise of confusion, rumors or suspicion. I think we should try to keep all of this concerning Mauna Kea open,” Simeon Acoba, Board of Regents said.

Others were eager to finally have a voice, something the action group would give them.

“I’m frustrated that this board has not been able to weigh in on this issue…Most of us who are currently on this board have never taken a vote on the things that are happening on Mauna Kea,” Board of Regent Alapaki Nahale-a said.

Acoba also said he felt the responsibility of the permitted action group was not specific enough.

“The scope is broad and covers everything. It’s too broad and open ended.”

Nahale-a said he thought not limiting the spectrum of what the group could investigate was important given there are myriad issues that have arisen surrounding the TMT project.

“I think its important for UH, the UH system, for Hawaii, for us to find a way as regents to give our perspective and that requires us to lead it,” Nahale-a said.

The permitted action group will be made up of six of the Board of Regents. Though their meetings will be held in private, they will give status reports during the public monthly Board of Regents meetings.