Two ships commissioned by U.S. Coast Guard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two ships were commissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) and USGCG Midgett (WMSL 757) were commissioned at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on Saturday.

The Legend-class national security cutters are some of the Coast Guard’s newest additions to the fleet and are a capable platform for a wide range of missions including homeland security and defense.

The Midgett arrived in Honolulu from Pascagoula, Mississippi on Friday. The Midgett’s transit to Hawaii was punctuated by two interdictions of suspected low-profile go-fast vessels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the first July 25 and a second July 31. The boardings resulted in a combined seizure of over 6,700 pounds of cocaine, estimated to be worth over $89 million.The cutter crew got a drug bust decal for the ship.

The Kimball arrived Dec. 22, 2018.