Two men charged with several criminal offenses in connection to Kona home invasion

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have arrested and charged two Kailua-Kona men with numerous criminal offenses associated with a home invasion in Kona.

The charges stem from a reported home invasion that police say took place on Dec. 27, 2020. According to investigators, two masked gunmen, later identified as 23-year-old Jerome Kahoalii-Heath and 27-year-old Ioane Asagra, reportedly illegally entered a home in South Kona, demanding drugs and money. Police say the two men then struck three witnesses in the head with a weapon.

During the course of the investigation, four stolen vehicles were recovered and returned to their rightful owners. After executing search warrants on the stolen vehicles, detectives also recovered stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

On December 31, just three days after the incident, Jerome Kahoalii-Heath was charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, five counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First degree, two counts of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, two counts of Ownership Prohibited, Resist Order to sSop, Driving without a License, Reckless Endangering, two counts of Accident Involving Property, one count of Accident Involving Injury, Place to Keep Firearm, Theft in the First Degree, Habitual Property Crimes, Violation of Probation and Violation of Supervised Release.

Kahoalii-Heath’s bail was set at $500,000.

Ioane Asagra was also charged with four counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, three counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Place to Keep Firearm, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Accomplice to Reckless Endangering in the Second Degree, Violation of Probation, and Violation of Supervised Release.

Asagra’s bail was also set at $500,000.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Donovan Kohara, via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov, or at 326-4646, ex. 238.

Members of the community can also contact police at the non-emergency number at 935-3311.