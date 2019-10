HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Officials say parts of the wind turbine were scheduled to be transported to Kahuku late Sunday night, but those against the wind farm project have blocked access at Kalaeloa and Kahuku. The company behind the controversial wind farm project has 6 weeks to transport its turbines to the North Shore. Demonstrators tell us they're prepared to stay as long as it takes to get their message across.

"We're glad just to have the Mauna and Sherwood, we are all backing each other up," said Kamalani Keliikuli of Ku Kiai Kahuku. "We're tired, tired of the government ignoring us. Tired of the mainland corporations just coming in and taking over and not listening to us."