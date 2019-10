HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-alarm fire at a two-story home was extinguished on Saturday night, October 5, just after 8 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they received the call at 7:04 p.m. and responded with 11 units and 43 personnel to a home on Kilohi Street.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials also say that they are still figuring out if there was anyone home at the time of the fire.

The house fire is under investigation.