Two adults, toddler injured in head-on collision in Kahuku

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two adults and a toddler are injured after a head-on collision in Kahuku on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

It happened just before 2 p.m.



The accident was on Kamehameha Highway.

EMS officials say a 57-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were treated and taken to a hospital in serous condition. A two-year-old boy had minor injuries, and was also taken to the hospital. One person refused treatment and did not want to be taken to the hospital.