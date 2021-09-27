TSA hiring security screening officers for Kauai and Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The TSA needs security screening officers on Kauai and on Maui. The pay is $22.17 an hour.

On Maui, applicants can apply on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Marriott Wailea Beach Resort in the South Pacific Ballroom from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The hotel is at 3700 Wailea Alanui Drive.

On Kauai, applicants can apply on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the TSA administrative office on Rice Street from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The address is 4280 Rice Street in Lihue.

The hiring process may be between three to five hours.

Full-time and part-time positions are open.

Bring two forms of ID, and wear a face mask.

For more information, text “Hawaii” to 95495.