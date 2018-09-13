Tropical Storm Olivia update: Sept. 12, 2018 at 5 p.m. HST

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an archive post of KHON2's ongoing Hurricane Olivia coverage. Click here to view the most recent update.

Tropical Storm Olivia continues to weaken as it moves away from the islands.

However moisture associated with the storm is still sitting over the islands and could linger for another day.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts, making Olivia a very weak tropical storm. Further weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Olivia is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low on Thursday night or Friday.

Olivia is moving toward the west-southwest near 20 mph. This motion is expected to continue through tomorrow with a slight decrease in forward speed, followed by a turn toward the west on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

The center of Tropical Storm Olivia made a historic landfall at about 9:10 a.m., near Kahakuloa on the windward coast of the West Maui Mountains. This is about 10 miles northwest of Kahului. This is the first tropical storm to make landfall in recorded history. Records of storms go back to the 1950s.

Olivia then made a second landfall at about 9:54 a.m. on the northeast coast of Lanai, about 6 miles north-northeast of Lanai City.

Location: 20.1N 159.0W

ABOUT 110 MI...175 KM SW OF HONOLULU HAWAII

ABOUT 145 MI...235 KM WSW OF KAUNAKAKAI HAWAII

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 MPH...65 KM/H

Present Movement: WSW OR 255 DEGREES AT 20 MPH...31 KM/H

Hazards affecting land

RAINFALL: Areas of heavy rainfall will persist through Thursday night. Moisture associated with Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas, with isolated amounts of 15 inches, especially in higher terrain. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding. Nine inches of rain have already fallen over parts of Maui.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will impact parts of the main Hawaiian Islands into tonight. This will result in dangerous surf along east facing shores.

Persistent southwesterly vertical wind shear of about 35 kt and earlier interaction with the terrain of Maui County are weakening Olivia. A diminishing amount of deep convection is now displaced over 75 nautical miles to the northeast of the center, which has become completely exposed, and velocity data from the Molokai WSR-88D radar have declined over the islands this afternoon. Subjective Dvorak current intensity estimates ranged from 2.0/30 kt from SAB and JTWC to 2.5/35 kt at HFO. Thus, the initial intensity will be lowered to 35 kt.

The erratic motion of Olivia is expected to stabilize overnight. The center accelerated westward in the low level trade wind flow, with the initial motion nearly doubling to west-southwest (255 degrees) at 17 kt. A general west-southwest motion with a slight loss of forward speed will occur into Friday as Olivia is steered mainly by the low-level trade wind flow. Olivia will then turn toward the west-northwest as the system increasingly interacts with the upper low responsible for the wind shear. The track forecast includes an increase in forward speed and significant shift to the south compared to the prior advisory in the short term, with little change thereafter. The track forecast lies near TVCE and HCCA and is near the middle of the guidance envelope, which is rather tightly clustered through 48 hours, then has increasing spread beyond.

Olivia is expected to continue weakening. The system is hanging on to tropical storm status, and given the persistent vertical wind shear and displacement of the deep convection, Olivia is expected to become a tropical depression by tonight or early Thursday, then become a post-tropical remnant low on Thursday night or Friday. This could occur sooner if deep convection fails to redevelop near the center of Olivia. The intensity forecast is closest to SHIPS. Some guidance members are intensifying Olivia beyond 72 hours as it potentially moves under the core of the upper low, but the forecast assumes that Olivia will not survive as a tropical cyclone long enough for this to occur.

Due to the weakening trend, acceleration, and southward shift of the track, tropical-storm-force winds have cleared Maui County and Oahu. As a result, the Tropical Storm Warning for these islands has been discontinued.