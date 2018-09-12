Tropical Storm Olivia update: Sept. 12, 2018 at 5 a.m. HST

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an archive post of KHON2's ongoing Hurricane Olivia coverage. Click here to view the most recent update.

At 5:00 a.m., the Tropical Storm Olivia is taking aim at Maui and Molokai as it moves toward the west at a speed of 12 mph.

This motion is expected to continue through this morning. A motion toward the west-southwest is expected later today, with an increase in forward speed.

This general movement is then expected to continue the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Watches and Warnings

The Tropical Storm Warning for Kauai, Niihau and Hawaii Island is discontinued.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.

Interests in the Northwest Hawaiian Islands should monitor the progress of Olivia.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Molokai. It will remain in effect until 6:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Maui until 6:45 a.m.

At 12:51 a.m., radar and rain gauge data showed persistent moderate rain along the slopes of windward Haleakala and windward west Maui. Rainfall rates up to one inch per hour are occurring, and water levels on area streams are elevated. Landslides will become increasingly likely as the rain continues, especially on Hana Highway and Kahekili Highway.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahului, Kapalua, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Puunene, Haliimaile, Pauwela, Waikapu, Lahaina, Paia, Makawao, and Wailuku.

Location: 21.2N 155.7W

ABOUT 55 MI: 90 KM E OF KAHULUI HAWAII

ABOUT 140 MI: 230 KM E OF HONOLULU HAWAII

Maximum Sustained Winds: 45 MPH...75 KM/H

Present Movement: WSW OR 280 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...11 KM/H

Hazards affecting land

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of Maui County and the Big Island overnight and Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over Oahu early Wednesday. Remember that wind gusts can be much stronger near higher terrain, and in the upper floors of high-rise buildings. Winds can also be especially gusty through gaps between mountains and where winds blow downslope.

RAINFALL: Showers will continue to increase over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands tonight and Wednesday. Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible, especially in higher terrain. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will impact the main Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days. This will result in dangerously high and potentially damaging surf, mainly along exposed east facing shores.

An explosive overnight development of thunderstorms in Olivia's eastern semicircle have since moved over the low level circulation center (LLCC), despite westerly vertical wind shear near 25 kt. Subjective Dvorak current intensity estimates ranged from 2.0/30 kt to 2.5/35 kt this time around, but velocity data from the WSR-88D on Molokai indicate 50 kt winds at 5000 feet, and 45 kt at 10000 feet. Using reduction factors typically applied to aircraft data, this supports a surface wind estimate of 40 kt.

Olivia's motion over the past 18 hours has been erratic, and strongly modulated by the amount of associated deep convection. A faster motion toward the west-southwest was observed when convection dissipated yesterday, with a slower forward speed toward the west-northwest observed with the deeper convection. This is due to the vertical wind shear, with the exposed low cloud swirl steered by low-level trade winds, while the deep convection allows. Olivia's motion to be increasingly affected by the westerly flow aloft. With the persistent overnight convective burst, the initial motion estimate for this advisory is estimated to be 280/10 kt.

In the short term, Olivia is expected to move toward the west. However, the expectation is that the deep convection will wane later this morning, and Olivia will make a turn toward the west-southwest by this afternoon. After emerging to the west of Maui County this evening, the expectation is that terrain interaction and increasing vertical wind shear will prevent deep convection from persisting over the center. A motion toward the west-southwest is then expected through 36 hours, with the assumption that the LLCC will be intact after emerging to the southwest of Maui County. GFS guidance indicates dissipation within 48 hours, while the ECMWF carries a surface low through day 5. The official forecast splits the difference, with Olivia devolving to a post-tropical remnant low by day 3 before dissipation on day 5.

Key Messages:

1. Flooding rainfall, high surf, and damaging winds are expected in the warning area. Significant impacts can occur well away from the center, especially when considering that the mountainous terrain of Hawaii can produce localized areas of strongly enhanced wind gusts and rainfall.