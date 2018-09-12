Tropical Storm Olivia update: Sept. 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. HST

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an archive post of KHON2’s ongoing Hurricane Olivia coverage. Click here to view the most recent update.

The center of Tropical Storm Olivia made landfall at about 9:10 a.m., near Kahakuloa on the windward coast of the West Maui Mountains. This is about 10 miles northwest of Kahului. Nearly 8 inches of rain has already fallen over parts of Maui.

Olivia made a second landfall at about 9:54 a.m. The center of storm made landfall on the northeast coast of Lanai, about 6 miles north-northeast of Lanai City.

At 11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Olivia was located just west of Lanai, about 40 west of Kahului and 60 miles east-southeast of Honolulu.

Olivia is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A turn toward the west-southwest will occur today, with a similar west-southwest motion expected through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remains near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Watches and Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.

The Tropical Storm Warning for Kauai, Niihau and Hawaii Island was discontinued.

Interests in the Northwest Hawaiian Islands should monitor the progress of Olivia.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Flash flood warnings

Maui

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the entire island of Maui until 1:30 p.m.

At 10:35 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain has moved over the West Maui Mountains with rates estimated at 2 to 3 inches per hour. This rain is expected to spread into the leeward slopes from Lahaina to Kapalua. Heavy rain also continues along the southeastern slope of Haleakala from Ulupalakua to Hana.

Molokai

A flash flood warning has been issued for Molokai. It will remain in effect until 12:15 p.m.

At 12:51 a.m., radar and rain gauge data showed persistent moderate rain along the slopes of windward Haleakala and windward west Maui. Rainfall rates up to one inch per hour are occurring, and water levels on area streams are elevated. Landslides will become increasingly likely as the rain continues, especially on Hana Highway and Kahekili Highway.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahului, Kapalua, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Puunene, Haliimaile, Pauwela, Waikapu, Lahaina, Paia, Makawao, and Wailuku.

Location: 20.9N 157.1W

ABOUT 40 MI: 60 KM W OF KAHULUI HAWAII

ABOUT 60 MI: 95 KM ESE OF HONOLULU HAWAII

Maximum Sustained Winds: 45 MPH…75 KM/H

Present Movement: W OR 265 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

Hazards affecting land

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are ongoing in Maui County. Tropical storm conditions are expected over Oahu this afternoon. Remember that wind gusts can be much stronger near higher terrain, and in the upper floors of high-rise buildings. Winds can also be especially gusty through gaps between mountains and where winds blow downslope.

RAINFALL: Showers will continue to increase over the main Hawaiian Islands today. Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible, especially in higher terrain. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding. Nearly 8 inches of rain has already fallen over parts of Maui.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will impact the main Hawaiian Islands through tonight. This will result in dangerously high and potentially damaging surf, mainly along exposed east facing shores.

The partially exposed low-level center of Olivia made landfall over northwest Maui at approximately 1910 UTC (910 AM HST), then exited Maui to the west to make another landfall on the island of Lanai around 1954 UTC (954 AM HST). Deep convection continues to pulse to the north and northeast of the center of Olivia, as the system remains under strong westerly vertical wind shear of 30 kt. Subjective Dvorak current intensity estimates ranged from 2.0/30 kt from SAB and JTWC to 2.5/35 kt at HFO. However, WSR-88D velocity data from Molokai has been consistently showing velocities of 50 kt to the north of the center around 5,000 ft, and there has been little change in the satellite presentation since last night. Thus, the initial intensity will be maintained at 40 kt.

The motion has become west (265 degrees) and increased to a short-term average of 13 kt. As strong wind shear persists and Olivia interacts with the high terrain of Molokai and Maui, the system is expected to weaken, which will likely maintain an erratic motion through the afternoon. However, a turn toward the west-southwest is expected as the weaker system becomes increasingly steered by the low-level trade wind flow. This motion will continue into Friday, followed by a turn toward west or west-northwest thereafter as Olivia interacts with the upper low responsible for the wind shear. The forecast track was nudged slightly north of the last advisory and lies near GFEX and TVCE in the middle of a tightly clustered guidance envelope during the initial 48 hours, with increasing spread beyond. Olivia is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday and a post-tropical remnant low on Friday. This could occur sooner if Olivia is significantly weakened by island terrain. The intensity forecast closely follows SHIPS, which is slightly more aggressive in the weakening of Olivia than the other statistical and dynamical guidance.

Key Messages:

1. Flooding rainfall, high surf, and damaging winds are expected in the warning area. Significant impacts can occur well away from the center, especially when considering that the mountainous terrain of Hawaii can produce localized areas of strongly enhanced wind gusts and rainfall.