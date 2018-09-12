Tropical Storm Olivia update: Sept. 11, 2018 at 8 p.m. HST

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an archive post of KHON2's ongoing Hurricane Olivia coverage. Click here to view the most recent update.

All islands are under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Olivia continues to weaken.

At 8:00 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Olivia was located about 85 miles northeast of Hilo. Olivia has continued to slow as it moves toward the southwest near 8 mph.

A general west-southwest motion and a gradual increase in forward speed is expected overnight as the center of Olivia approaches Maui and the Big Island. After Olivia moves past the islands, a somewhat faster west-southwest motion is expected to resume and continue for the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Olivia is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves over the main Hawaiian Islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, mainly to the north of the center.

Keep in mind, changes will occur in forecast track and intensity as the storm gets closer.

Location: 20.8N 154.4W

ABOUT 85 MI...135 KM NE OF HILO HAWAII

ABOUT 230 MI...370 KM E OF HONOLULU HAWAII

Maximum Sustained Winds: 50 MPH...85 KM/H

Present Movement: SW OR 235 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

Hazards affecting land

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of Maui County and the Big Island starting this evening. Tropical storm conditions are expected over Oahu starting tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected over Kauai County starting Wednesday. Remember that wind gusts can be much stronger near higher terrain, particularly through gaps between mountains and where winds blow downslope.

RAINFALL: Showers will continue to increase over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands tonight and Wednesday. Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible, especially in higher terrain. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will impact the main Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days. This will result in dangerously high and potentially damaging surf, mainly along exposed east facing shores.

Olivia's low level circulation center (LLCC) continues to outrun the bands of deep convection now well to the east of the center. Without any new deep convection near the center, the wind field continues to gradually spin down. However, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron found SFMR winds of 42 kt in the northeast quadrant. Thus, the current intensity has been lowered to 45 kt for this advisory. This also agrees well with an earlier 1939 UTC ASCAT pass that covered part of the tropical cyclone.

The motion has been very erratic today. As the LLCC decoupled from the deep convection, it accelerated rapidly westward. Since about 2000 UTC, this motion has been quite a bit slower and toward the southwest. Averaging this out to a representative motion gives 260/13. Erratic motion is likely to continue overnight as the now shallow circulation of Olivia encounters terrain, but a general west-southwest motion is expected. If Olivia's LLCC survives the passage near the island terrain (and this is a big if), the center is expected to continue moving toward the west-southwest through 48 hours. A more westward motion is expected to begin by 72 hours and beyond as the deep layer ridge west of Olivia weakens and an mid-level low digs southwest toward the cyclone.

Our intensity forecast operates under the assumption that the low level circulation center will be intact after emerging to the southwest of Maui and the Big Island. If this occurs, gradual weakening is expected to continue in line with all the guidance which shows moderate to strong shear continuing through the forecast period. Olivia is expected to become a remnant low within 72 hours, but there is a decent chance this will happen even sooner.

Key Messages:

1. As Olivia moves across the main Hawaiian Islands, it still bring worse impacts than recent Hurricane Lane to some areas. Those impacts could include flooding rainfall, damaging winds, and

large and dangerous surf.

2. Significant impacts can occur well away from the center. In particular, the mountainous terrain of Hawaii can produce localized areas of strongly enhanced wind gusts and rainfall.