Tropical Storm Olivia update: Sept. 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. HST

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an archive post of KHON2’s ongoing Hurricane Olivia coverage. Click here to view the most recent update.

All islands are under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Olivia continues to weaken.

At 2:00 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Olivia was about 135 miles northeast of Hilo. Olivia has

accelerated and has started making a turn towards the islands, moving west-southwest near 21 mph.

This general motion will then continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Olivia will be moving across the main Hawaiian Islands tonight and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 55 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Olivia is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves over the

main Hawaiian Islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Watches and Warnings

A tropical storm warning is in effect for all islands.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Keep in mind, changes will occur in forecast track and intensity as the storm gets closer.

Location: 21.2N 153.8W

ABOUT 135 MI…215 KM NE OF HILO HAWAII

ABOUT 260 MI…420 KM E OF HONOLULU HAWAII

Maximum Sustained Winds: 55 MPH…90 KM/H

Present Movement: WSW OR 255 DEGREES AT 21 MPH…34 KM/H

Hazards affecting land

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of Maui County and the Big Island later today or tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected over Oahu starting tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible over Kauai County starting late tonight or Wednesday morning. Wind gusts can be much stronger near higher terrain, particularly through gaps between mountains and where winds blow downslope.

RAINFALL: Showers will continue to increase over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands late this afternoon and evening ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia. Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible, especially in higher terrain. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will impact the main Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days. This will result in dangerously high and potentially damaging surf, mainly along exposed east facing shores.

The exposed low level circulation center (LLCC) of Olivia has been evident on visible satellite imagery this morning, outrunning the remaining deep convection sheared well to the east of the center. The surface dropsonde pressures from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters were both 1007 mb, but these were a bit displaced from the LLCC. The maximum SFMR winds were 45 kt in the northeast quadrant, and so the initial intensity has been set to 50 kt.

As we often see when the LLCC definitively separates from the deep convection, the motion can change rather drastically. The initial motion estimate is 270/15 but the short term motion appears to be even faster. Although the dynamical model track forecast guidance remains tightly clustered, the motion of the LLCC actually appears to be best in line with the TABS. Although the forecast philosophy has not changed overall, I have sped up the forecast track and shifted it to the right slightly in deference to the initial motion now a blend between the tightly packed dynamical consensus and TABS.

This change to the track and speed necessitates the issuance of a Tropical Storm Warning for Kauai. Seeing as how the wind field on the south side of Olivia is rather compact, it is possible we may be able to discontinue the Tropical Storm Warning for the Big Island later today if the westward motion continues. The increasing shear over Olivia makes reintensification in the near term quite unlikely, and the intensity forecast follows the tightly clustered guidance. New deep convection may begin to form

near the center in 48 hours or so as an cold core upper low develops to the north of Olivia and digs southwest. This may halt the weakening trend, but at this point the cyclone is expected to lose tropical characteristics or become subtropical.

Key Messages:

1. Although Olivia is expected to move over the islands as a tropical storm, it could still bring worse impacts than recent Hurricane Lane to some areas. Those impacts could include flooding rainfall, damaging winds, and large and dangerous surf.

2. It is important to not focus on the exact forecast track and intensity when planning for Olivia. Regardless of the track that Olivia takes as it approaches the islands, significant impacts can be expected away from the center. In particular, the mountainous terrain of Hawaii can produce localized areas of strongly enhanced wind gusts and rainfall.