HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trolley driver involved in a deadly pedestrian crash in Kakaako last year has been charged.

Prosecutors say David Kmetz was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he struck and killed 76-year old Ernest Urata on Cooke Street on November 15, 2018.

Kmetz is now charged with first-degree negligent homicide.

That’s because Urata was deemed a vulnerable user of the road since he was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Bail for Kmetz was set at $20,000.