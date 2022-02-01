Trinity, a rescue dog who lost her leg, finally finds her ‘furever’ home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society recently gave a sweet update to a dog in desperate need of a loving home.

Trinity, a 4-year-old pup, went to the Humane Society back in November, in need of immediate medical attention due to a hunting injury.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The humane society said their veterinary care team made the decision to amputate one of her legs as the best form of treatment.

Trinity had a long road ahead of her learning how to walk with just three legs however they said she is a fighter and never gave up.

They said after undergoing a second dental surgery she was placed in a foster home to recover and heal and within a few weeks she was ready for adoption.

Due to her disabilities and needs they knew finding a home for Trinity would be harder than normal.

At the end of December, it seemed like Trinity found a home, however it ended up not being the right match.

However, that wasn’t the end of Trinity’s story, because the last week of January Trinity was adopted.

Hawaiian Humane said her new family is showering her with love and said she is adjusting to her new life by frolicking in the waves at the beach and snuggling with her new family at home.

Her new family said she is still very active and a curious pup and loves to poke her snout into hibiscus flowers.

The Humane Society said they are always looking for new foster parents to take care of animals while they wait for their forever homes.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

For more information on available animals or to become a foster parent click right here.