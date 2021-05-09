Travel is booming: TSA sets new record for most airport screenings in a single day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Americans are taking to the skies again.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says 1.7 million travelers across the country participated in airport screenings on Friday alone, setting a new record for highest screenings in a single day.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The previous record was set just one day before it was beat, on Thursday, May 6. According to the TSA, 1.6 million passengers were screened.

Before being beat by Friday’s record, Thursday also marked the first busiest day for air travel since March of 2020, just before pandemic-driven lockdowns began.