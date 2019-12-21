Trash will be not be collected on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There will be no trash, recyclables or green waste collection on Christmas Day, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

Communities using the 3-cart collection system, with once-a-week refuse and once-a-week recycling pickup, where the refuse (gray cart) day falls on a Wednesday, are to leave carts curbside until serviced, usually within two days.

Recycling on these holidays (Wednesday) will NOT be made up. Please hold recyclables (blue cart) and green waste (green cart) until the next scheduled pickup date.

Residents on twice-a-week manual refuse collection, please hold your items until the next scheduled pickup date.

Bulky collection will continue on the days following the holidays. Since bulky pickup is conducted over a 3-4 day period in each sector, the collection crews will make up the missed holiday on the other days. NOTE: In Honolulu, no bulky appointments are available on either holiday.

All convenience centers, transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. However, all of these facilities will re-open December 26, 2019, and January 2, 2020.