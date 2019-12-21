Trash will be not be collected on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There will be no trash, recyclables or green waste collection on Christmas Day, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, according to the Department of Environmental Services.
- Communities using the 3-cart collection system, with once-a-week refuse and once-a-week recycling pickup, where the refuse (gray cart) day falls on a Wednesday, are to leave carts curbside until serviced, usually within two days.
- Recycling on these holidays (Wednesday) will NOT be made up. Please hold recyclables (blue cart) and green waste (green cart) until the next scheduled pickup date.
- Residents on twice-a-week manual refuse collection, please hold your items until the next scheduled pickup date.
- Bulky collection will continue on the days following the holidays. Since bulky pickup is conducted over a 3-4 day period in each sector, the collection crews will make up the missed holiday on the other days. NOTE: In Honolulu, no bulky appointments are available on either holiday.
All convenience centers, transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. However, all of these facilities will re-open December 26, 2019, and January 2, 2020.