Traffic shift on Farrington Highway for Maipalaoa Bridge replacement

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists of lane shifts and set up of staging areas for the Farrington Highway – Replacement of Maipalaoa Bridge in Maili. Work began Monday, Aug. 19 to install temporary striping that will allow HDOT to maintain one travel lane in each direction during the replacement project.

There will be no lane closures for this project in the upcoming week of Aug. 26-30 in consideration of the “Back to School Jam” (the first week of the university’s fall session). After the Back to School Jam, construction hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Construction lane notices are posted on the HDOT website at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of the workers.

The cost of the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project is $17 million, with 80-percent provided through Federal funding and 20-percent from State funding. The surety company for the previous contractor is addressing payment issues so there is no double payment by the state.

Maipalaoa Bridge is currently number 13 on the state’s list of top 50 priority bridges in need of replacement or rehabilitation.