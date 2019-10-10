Traffic pattern to be modified at Black Pot Beach Park parking lot

HANALEI (KHON2) – The Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing that the traffic pattern for the Black Pot Beach Park parking lot will be modified starting Oct. 15.

“We thank the public for your continued patience, as construction in the area is taking place,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Porter. “Traffic pattern signs in the area will be posted for all park goers. Additionally, flagman will also be directing traffic.”

For more information, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 241-4460.