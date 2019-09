HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing a 6-inch main break in Maili on Hookele St. between Farrington Hwy. and Ehu St.

Repair work is expected to continue through the night.

Five customers are currently without water service at this time.

Traffic on Hookele St. is being contra-flowed between Farrington Hwy. and Ehu St. Motorists are urged to drive with caution through the area.